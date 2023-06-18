ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 701,601 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

