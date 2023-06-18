Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 3.7%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.27. 153,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 91,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 10,022,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,249,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,414,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,999,443.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.