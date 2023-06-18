PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.