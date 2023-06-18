Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $89,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $123.18 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

