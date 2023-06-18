Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

