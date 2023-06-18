Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

