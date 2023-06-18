Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $239,243.73 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

