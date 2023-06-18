Rebalance LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.