Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

