Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

