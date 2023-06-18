Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 12,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.