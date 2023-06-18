Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

