Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

