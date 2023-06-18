Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $67.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

