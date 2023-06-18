Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

