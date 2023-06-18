Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

