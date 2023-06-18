Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000.

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

