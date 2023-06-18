Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,704,000 after buying an additional 1,284,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 120,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 80,647 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

