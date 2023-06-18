Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 250,637 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 462,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $53.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $707.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.