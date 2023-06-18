Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Natixis boosted its position in AutoZone by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,569.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,489.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.