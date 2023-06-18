Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.51 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

