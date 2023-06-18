Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,888,980,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

