Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

