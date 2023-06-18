Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.93 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.