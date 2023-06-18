Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.