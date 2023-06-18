Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.