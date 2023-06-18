Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

