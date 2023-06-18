Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BABA. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.