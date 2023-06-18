Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

