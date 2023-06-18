Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

