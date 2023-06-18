Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 183,845 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $42.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

