Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $203.97. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

