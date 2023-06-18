Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

