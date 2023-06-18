Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.