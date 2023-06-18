Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

