Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,700,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

