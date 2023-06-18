Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $309,411.60 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

