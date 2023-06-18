Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $309,411.60 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Replimune Group Price Performance
NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
