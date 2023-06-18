Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

