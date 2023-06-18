Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

