RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $279,990.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.28. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of RH

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 66.6% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

