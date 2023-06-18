Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.