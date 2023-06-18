Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,214 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.87 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

