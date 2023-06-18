Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

