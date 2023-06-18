Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

