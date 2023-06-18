Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 12,794 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

