Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 175,429 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,429 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

