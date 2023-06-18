Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,170 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

