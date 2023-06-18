Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,931 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

