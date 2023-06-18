Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,480 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,990,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

