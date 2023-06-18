Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 67,994 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

